"This is a very legitimate situation for me" - Seth Rollins comments on storyline heading into WrestleMania 38

Seth Rollins is involved in one of the most interesting storylines in WWE heading into WrestleMania 38. The former WWE Champion commented on the legitimacy of the situation and how close it is to reality.

Despite being one of the biggest stars in the business, Seth Rollins did not have an opponent for the Showcase of the Immortals. However, Vince McMahon told the Monday Night Messiah that he will face someone of The Chairman's choosing in Arlington, Texas.

Speaking to Jimmy Traina on the Sports Illustrated Media podcast, the 35-year-old stated that the lines between on-screen narrative and reality are pretty blurred.

"You do what I've been doing and you try to make it work. That's what I've done the last few weeks, try to work my way into WrestleMania. People say, 'this is ridiculous, this is preposterous, you're Seth Freakin Rollins, how can you miss WrestleMania?' If you only knew how close to the truth this storyline was, your mind would be blown. This is a very legitimate situation for me." (h/t: Fightful)

Seth Rollins mentioned how Covid affected plans

Seth Rollins challenged for the WWE Championship at the Day 1 premium live event. However, due to Roman Reigns pulling out, Brock Lesnar was added to the match, and he won. The RAW Superstar spoke about how it caused a domino effect on the same podcast.

"The pieces went haywire at Day 1 in Atlanta. COVID blew the whole thing up, you see Brock Lesnar walk out with the WWE Championship and its dominoes.Bobby Lashley gets hurt. This is a very legitimate situation that has translated to screen time every Monday. It's the only thing you can follow every week and go, 'what's going to happen next? What are these weird crossroads we're going to get into to get into the finish line?'Not my ideal way to go into WrestleMania but it's been a party and we're going to get there one way or another. I'm going to have my WrestleMania moment one way or the other," he said.

Fans widely expect Cody Rhodes to challenge the former Universal Champion at WrestleMania. It will be a culmination of one of the most intriguing angles in WWE currently.

