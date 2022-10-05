"This is his type of match"– Seth Rollins on competing in his first Fight Pit bout against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules

Seth Rollins has commented on his mindset heading into his first Fight Pit match at WWE Extreme Rules.

He will take on Matt Riddle at the event in what could be the culmination of their long-running feud. The duo was initially supposed to collide at SummerSlam, but the bout was moved to Clash at the Castle. They put on an entertaining performance at the UK show, with The Visionary emerging victorious.

Speaking to Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark on ESPN's DC & RC show, Seth Rollins stated that the Fight Pit is Matt Riddle's type of match, but he has one thing that The Original Bro doesn't.

"I got to admit, Riddle and I, we've gone back and forth for a long time. I don't got a lot of respect for the guy personally [sic], but professionally, he can go [in the ring], he really can go. And this is his type of match, this is his domain, he's got the experience in there that I don't have. But like I said, there's one thing that I've got that he's never gonna have and that is a mental acumen for the fight game," said Rollins. (43:14-43:39)

Seth Rollins says he'll be moving on from Matt Riddle after WWE Extreme Rules

It was announced several days ago that UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier would be the Special Guest Referee for the Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules. This will be his first on-screen role in WWE.

Seth Rollins is confident that he will beat Matt Riddle, and, after the match, he wants to move on to something else.

"He's [Riddle] been doing this for a while, I've been doing this my entire adult life and so when it comes to stepping inside of a cage, I've been in cages before, I've been in Hell in a Cell before. I understand the rules are a little bit different inside the Fight Pit, but as they say, where there is a will there is a way and my friend, I don't like to lose so I'm gonna figure it out whether you want to be on my side or not. I'm gonna get the job done, I'm gonna beat Riddle then I'm moving on," he said. (43:40-44:07)

Seth Rollins is slated to face Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship on next week's episode of RAW. This match was made official after he attacked The All Mighty on the red brand this week following the latter's match against Mustafa Ali.

