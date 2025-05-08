Seth Rollins confesses he sent The Rock a text in huge admission

Seth Rollins has made a huge confession about The Rock after the legend's absence at WrestleMania 41. This comes amidst rumors about a potential alliance for the star.

There has been speculation that The Rock could be responsible for Paul Heyman turning on Roman Reigns to join Rollins at 'Mania. Given that the legend did not show up at WrestleMania, there has been heat surrounding him among the fans.

Seth Rollins was on the Chicago Bears YouTube Channel. There, he talked about different aspects of his WWE career, including the most famous name on his phone contact list. When he was asked the question, he didn't hesitate for too long and directly admitted that he had The Rock on his contact list and had recently been in touch with him. He had sent him a birthday wish.

"Probably The Rock. Yeah, Dwayne Johnson is a big name in Hollywood. He'd be number one, I'd say. Just sent him a birthday message the other day... He's been wonderful to myself as a mentor. But also as a good friend to my family." (33:20 - 33:30)

It seems that there's no heat when it comes to superstars like Seth Rollins. Whether this means that the star is working with the Final Boss behind the scenes of his new faction remains to be seen.

Seth Rollins and The Rock are no strangers

While they have not been involved on-screen together heading into this WrestleMania, the two stars are certainly no strangers to one another. Rollins teamed with Cody Rhodes last year to face The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

While Rollins lost on that occasion, the two stars are familiar with one another, and the Rock has even acted as a mentor to him. The two could also be involved in the same faction, but fans will have to wait and watch.

