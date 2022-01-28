×
"I’m extremely confident I’ll beat Roman Reigns"- Seth Rollins says he will emerge as winner at The Royal Rumble

Seth Rollins is a former member of the hell stable Shield
Modified Jan 28, 2022 04:02 AM IST
WWE Superstar Seth Rollins stated he is very confident about getting the better of his former teammate Roman Reigns on Saturday at the Royal Rumble.

The two former Shield members will face each other in St. Louis for the Universal Championship. The two superstars have faced each other several times in the past. Although Reigns has the greater number of wins on his side, Rollins has ended up on the winning side 9 times.

Seth Rollins recently spoke to The NY Post about his match at the Royal Rumble and said that both superstars are at the top of their game.

“I’m extremely confident I’ll beat Roman Reigns, based on our past history,'' Rollins said. (...) you can look at it and say he’s in a different place now. Well I’m in a different place too. We’re both very much at the top of our game, the best versions of ourselves, and have been improving on the same arc.''

Rollins also believes he has been successful in rattling The Tribal Chief and claims to be the only superstar on the current roster capable of getting into Reigns' head.

“I definitely feel like I’ve gotten inside his head. I’ve rattled him a little bit. I may be the only person who can do that on our modern roster,” continued Rollins.
Former brothers meet once again.@WWERomanReigns puts his #UniversalTitle on the line against @WWERollins at #RoyalRumble!🗓 THIS SATURDAY🕗 8E/5P📺 @peacockTV in U.S. / @WWENetwork everywhere else https://t.co/UVC6Z69JwP

Roman Reigns opens up about Seth Rollins name-dropping Jon Moxley

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has made it clear that he isn't shy about mentioning Jon Moxley's name on television.

Since the inception of AEW, there have been very few references to the promotion in WWE. But Rollins recently mentioned AEW star Moxley's name in a promo that shocked the industry.

Appearing on the SI Media Podcast, Roman Reigns said he loved hearing Moxley's name in WWE and referred to the AEW star as his "brother."

"I never shy away from my history,'' Reigns said. ''Those two are my brothers. Mox sat there, I mean we've done, achieved, gone through the highs and lows, the ebbs and flows of it all. So that'll never change anything, I'll always have a deep love and respect for both of those guys.''
Look back at @WWERomanReigns’s 508-day reign as he becomes the longest-reigning Universal Championship in history. #SmackDown https://t.co/jcQqmqXtD8

Do you think Seth Rollins can beat Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

