Seth Rollins confirms scrapped WrestleMania main event plans

Seth Rollins will main event Night One of this year's WrestleMania 40 when he teams with Cody Rhodes against The Rock and Roman Reigns of The Bloodline.

The current World Heavyweight Champion was expected to main event the show this year alongside CM Punk until The Straight Edge Superstar suffered a torn tricep at The Royal Rumble.

Even though plans changed and Seth Rollins suffered an ACL injury, he will still main event 'Mania this year as he was cleared to make his return after WWE Elimination Chamber.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Seth Rollins revealed that the plan was for him to face CM Punk at WrestleMania, but obviously, this was later scrapped.

“A match against Punk, that was never on my radar, I believed I would never see that guy again. I thought that until I saw him at Survivor Series.” he said.

As noted, Rollins will be main eventing the show and CM Punk will be on commentary for Rollins' second match of the weekend on Sunday night when he defends his World Championship against Drew McIntyre.

CM Punk also confirmed that he was set to main event WrestleMania against Seth Rollins

CM Punk has made it clear that his one mission in WWE is to main event WrestleMania, a goal he was unable to achieve as part of his initial run with the company.

Punk was finger trips away from achieving his dream this year until he suffered an injury at the hands of Drew McIntyre in the Men's Royal Rumble match. As part of a controversial appearance on the MMA Hour earlier this week, Punk himself confirmed that he was set to wrestle for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

"The plan I think was going to be me and Seth (Rollins). I believe so (on it main eventing Night 1), but again, I came in and said 'I'm not asking questions. You're the boss,'" he said.

Check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Punk gets involved in the match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre on WrestleMania Night Two.

