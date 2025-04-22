  • home icon
  • Seth Rollins confronted by CM Punk & Roman Reigns on RAW after WrestleMania 41; Huge twist occurs

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 22, 2025 03:01 GMT
A huge end to RAW (Picture Courtesy: Netflix Streaming)
Seth Rollins was met with CM Punk chants right off the bat. There were also 'F-you, Heyman" chants when they came out on RAW to cut the first promo since WrestleMania. However, the direction things took went unexpectedly.

Rollins bragged about taking The Wiseman of Roman Reigns and the best friend of CM Punk. He mentioned that he was the winner of the main event of WrestleMania 41 before CM Punk interrupted him.

No words were said. 48 hours after the main event of WrestleMania, CM Punk was beating Seth Rollins into a corner. He was merciless. After turning back and looking toward Paul Heyman. CM Punk's eyes were gouged by Seth Rollins, who hit him with a massive stomp and took him out.

Paul Heyman concluded WrestleMania 41 weekend by propelling the news to WrestleMania 42. He said there's a new, reigning, defending, undisputed top star in the entire industry - Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

The credits were even rolling, but Roman Reigns' music hit, and The OTC came out. He hit a spear on Seth Rollins, and Heyman was left in disbelief. He hit Heyman with a Superman punch.

He was about to hit another spear, but he was taken out himself by none other than Bron Breakker. It became clear as day that he's the next Paul Heyman guy.

As Breakker was out of the ring to continue his assault, Reigns struck him, so Breakker ran around the ring and sent Reigns through the barricade.

Rollins hit another stomp on CM Punk for good measure. Breakker held Reigns' head in the ring until Rollins hit a vicious stomp.

Breakker received a kiss on the head from Heyman, and a new alliance was formed.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
