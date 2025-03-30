  • home icon
Seth Rollins confronts fan at live event; WWE shares full video on X

Seth Rollins didn't seem too pleased with a fan's CM Punk sign at tonight's live event in Vienna. Rollins responded to the fan with a double thumbs down before heading backstage.

Punk and Rollins will meet again in the ring in a few weeks, this time in a Triple Threat match. The match featuring Punk, Rollins, and Roman Reigns has been made official for WrestleMania 41.

At tonight's live event in Vienna, Seth Rollins noticed a fan's sign for CM Punk and was not too thrilled about it. He approached the fan in question and gave them a double thumbs down, as seen in the clip below:

CM Punk picked up a massive win over Rollins during the RAW Netflix premiere earlier this year. However, the rivalry was far from over. A few weeks ago on RAW, Punk lost a Steel Cage match to The Visionary due to Roman Reigns' interference.

Now, all three megastars will compete in a blockbuster match at The Show of Shows in April. Punk will headline a WrestleMania for the first time in his career, as the Triple Threat encounter is scheduled to close out Night One of The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

