Seth Rollins cuts incredible promo while using Rey Mysterio Instagram filter

This weekend, The Horror Show at Extreme Rules sees the legendary Rey Mysterio taking on former WWE and Universal Champion Seth Rollins in an Eye For An Eye Match, and The Monday Night Messiah has found an innovative way to poke fun at the Greatest Mask of All Time!

Seth Rollins taunts Rey Mysterio

Utilizing WWE's new Instagram filter that allows the WWE Universe to try on five different variations of Mysterio's iconic mask, the Monday Night Messiah would taunt his opponent once more ahead of their showcase - while wearing the mask himself!

"Oh! Well, isn't this lovely? A tribute to the legend, Rey Mysterio. Fitting, seeing as his career is about to come to an end at Extreme Rules. Wait, where's the option with the blacked-out eye holes?"

Rollins then follows up with another sinister statement in a short second video:

"Cos he won't be able to see when I'm done with him."

Try the Rey Mysterio mask lens on Instagram

Meanwhile, you can gear up for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules by trying the iconic Rey Mysterio mask yourself via WWE's official Instagram account!

"To access the filter, go to the WWE’s account, choose the third option in the post bar click on "Rey Mysterio Mask" and choose "try." Or, open this link on your phone. Don't forget to tag us with the handle @wwe and Rey with @619iamlucha."

Can Rey Mysterio achieve the ruthless justice he craves, or will Seth Rollins finish the barbaric attack that set this match in motion? Don't miss The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network, this Sunday, July 19!