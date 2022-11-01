Seth Rollins debuts new look on WWE RAW

Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins has been teasing a new look on his social media over the past few days and was finally able to unveil it on WWE RAW.

Rollins had already shown off his hair at Sheamus' wedding last week, with some bits on his Twitter profile. However, the fans were finally able to see the new look live this week on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

The former world champion took on Austin Theory on this week's show and was able to show off his newly dyed blonde hair. Rollins came to the ring with wet hair, but it was still apparent that his hair was much lighter than usual.

There remained a belief that he was set to return to his former persona since he had a blonde streak when he made his main roster debut. However, that doesn't appear to be the case.

Instead, it appears that Rollins has decided to change his look and make his blonde hair a part of his new persona, where he calls himself The Visionary.

Seth Rollins is the reigning United States Champion on WWE RAW

It could be argued that Rollins had the best run of his career when he had the blonde streak in his hair. During that period, he was able to capture the world championship and also became Mr. Money in the Bank.

That was also when Rollins was aligned with The Authority and was able to dominate WWE. Times have since changed, and while Roman Reigns remains at the top of the company, Rollins recently endured a lengthy streak without a championship.

His dry patch only ended when he captured the United States Championship on WWE RAW earlier this month. The VIsionary won the title from Bobby Lashley after the latter was weakened in an attack by Brock Lesnar. Rollins successfully defended his title against Matt Riddle last week on the red brand.

He was also recently confronted by Mustafa Ali, and it remains to be seen whether the two men will feud in the near future.

Who do you think Seth Rollins will face at WWE Crown Jewel? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

