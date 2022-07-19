Seth Rollins defeats "brother" of WWE RAW Superstar

Seth Rollins collided with Ezekiel on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW in a one-on-one match.

The two stars met in the ring two weeks ago on the Fourth of July edition of the red brand, which was won by the former WWE Champion. He was then attacked by Riddle after the bout. On this week's episode of RAW, The Visionary received retribution when he attacked the former RK-Bro member during his appearance on The Kevin Owens Show.

Rollins was confronted backstage by Ezekiel, who wasn't happy with what the former did to The Original Bro.

This led to a singles match between them on the show. The two stars traded several shots, and The Visionary delivered a superplex and a falcon arrow for a two count.

The match ended after Rollins hit Ezekiel with a Stomp to win via pinfall. He is currently set to face Riddle at WWE SummerSlam, which will take place on Saturday next week. It'll be interesting to see who emerges victorious at WWE's second biggest premium live event of the year.

Who did you think will win between Seth Rollins and Riddle at The Biggest Party of the Summer? Let us know in the comments below!

Find out why Brock Lesnar thought he'd get fired here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far