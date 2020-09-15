Seth Rollins defeats Dominik Mysterio in an incredible steel cage match; Post-match angle confirms end of rivalry?

Seth Rollins took on Dominik Mysterio in their third singles encounter. This one was perhaps the biggest yet because it was inside a steel cage match. At just 23 years old, Dominik Mysterio has proven that he can wrestle on the main event level. That continued again as Dominik Mysterio perhaps had his best singles match yet.

While his opponents have only been Seth Rollins and Murphy (and a combination of both), they've helped Dominik get his career get kickstarted. There was already a lot of tension between Seth Rollins and Murphy on RAW. In their backstage segment before the match, Seth Rollins seemingly embraced him again before showing his ruthlessness.

The steel cage match was full of twists and turns and it was storytelling at its finest. Dominik Mysterio had a major obstacle and he stood toe-to-toe with one of the best wrestlers in the world with zero prior experience inside a steel cage.

It proved to be an environment that Dominik Mysterio thrived in as he came close on many occasions to winning. The closest he got was when Rey Mysterio tried pulling him out of the door, but Murphy interrupted and ended up slamming the door up against Seth Rollins' head instead.

While this was an opportunity for Dominik Mysterio to escape, he was stopped by Murphy, who instantly tried to make amends for what he did. As was the story with the last couple of matches, Dominik Mysterio's flair and ability inside the ring stood no chance against Seth Rollins' decades of experience in the ring.

Seth Rollins ended up finishing Dominik Mysterio with a couple of curb stomps - perhaps ending the rivalry.

The post-match angle with Seth Rollins, Murphy, and Dominik Mysterio

While Dominik Mysterio was being tended to by his family after his loss, Seth Rollins seemingly embraced Murphy for a moment before viciously assaulting him. With Austin Theory back in NXT, AoP released from WWE, and Murphy now "exiled" from the group, Seth Rollins is by himself again.

This proved to be a face turn for Murphy and the result of it could indicate that the Seth Rollins-Mysterio family feud is over.