Seth Rollins defeats Ezekiel on RAW; gets attacked by former champion

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins collided with Ezekiel on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. After the match, Riddle attacked the former to save Zeke from an assault.

The show took place on the Fourth of July, the Independence Day of the United States. A party was held backstage to celebrate the holiday, including a hotdog eating contest between Otis, Angelo Dawkins, and Akira Tozawa.

During the segment, Ezekiel accidentally spilled ketchup on Rollins' clothes, setting up a bout between them. The two stars put on an entertaining match, and Ezekiel caught the former Universal Champion with a beautiful jumping knee after the latter came off the top rope.

In the end, Seth Rollins delivered The Stomp to win the match via pinfall. He left the ring but returned to perform his finishing move on Zeke again.

While trying to go for The Stomp, Riddle came out of nowhere and hit Rollins with an RKO.

The two stars have been involved in a program ahead of Money in the Bank, and it seems like it isn't over yet. At the premium live event, Riddle hit Seth with an RKO off the ladder, removing The Visionary from the equation.

The recent development between the two former champions could hint at a potential clash at WWE SummerSlam, which is scheduled to take place later this month. Fans will have to stay tuned for more updates.

