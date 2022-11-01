Seth Rollins collided with his former disciple Austin Theory in a singles match on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

For those unaware, Theory initially debuted on RAW two years ago and briefly aligned himself with Rollins and Murphy. However, he soon stopped appearing with the duo and returned to NXT.

Last week on the red brand, Mr. Money in the Bank went one-on-one with Mustafa Ali with The Visionary on commentary. Thanks to some interference from the latter, Theory won the bout, ending his 50-day losing streak.

Ali and Rollins are currently feuding for the United States Championship. The second match of this week's RAW saw Seth and Theory, two former allies, battling it out. The current U.S. Champion sported a new look, donning blonde hair.

Rollins and Austin Theory put on an entertaining match, and the former was over with the fans. After the latter avoided a pedigree, the fight spilled to the outside.

The Visionary performed two suicide dives and was about to go for a third one but was blindsided.

Later, Seth Rollins hit Theory with a forearm to the back of the neck and was about to perform another one, but Austin caught him with a Fisherman Neckbreaker for a two count.

He then performed a blockbuster and was about to hit Seth with a pedigree, but Seth Rollins avoided it and performed a stomp to emerge victorious.

What did you think about this match? Sound off in the comments below!

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes