Seth Rollins gets his first premium live event pinfall victory in 15 months at Clash at the Castle

Seth Rollins defeated 'The Original Bro' Matt Riddle at WWE Clash at The Castle.

Rollins and Matt Riddle have been feuding for weeks since The Original Bro cost The Visionary an opportunity at the Money in the Bank premium live event. After Randy Orton was injured, Riddle found himself left alone on the red brand and subsequently began feuding with Rollins.

Initially, Riddle was set to face Rollins at SummerSlam. However, plans changed after the former WWE Champion injured The Original Bro on the RAW before SummerSlam. Last week, the rivalry became more personal when Rollins brought Riddle's personal issues to WWE programming.

The two superstars from the red brand finally stepped inside a WWE ring to settle their differences. In the end, Rollins hit a stomp on The Original Bro from the second rope to win the match. It will be interesting to see whether the two stars face each other once again in a rematch at an upcoming premium live event.

Edited by Brandon Nell