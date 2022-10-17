Seth Rollins set to defend his United States Championship against long time rival on WWE RAW

Seth "Freakin" Rollins's first challenger for the United States Championship on WWE RAW is a familiar one.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Rollins took advantage of the injured Bobby Lashley to become the WWE United States Champion for the second time. This championship win made Rollins only the second person to become a two-time Grand Slam Champion in the history of the company.

But two days before winning the championship, Rollins lost to his bitter rival Matt Riddle inside the Fight Pit at Extreme Rules.

Due to that victory, Riddle has been named the number one contender for Rollins's United States Championship. He will get a title shot against The Visionary tomorrow night on Monday Night RAW.

WWE announced the matchup this weekend on social media:

"The #USTitle is on the line tomorrow night on #WWERaw as @SuperKingofBros challenges @WWERollins," WWE said in a tweet.

The Good Brothers will compete this Monday on WWE RAW

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made their surprise return to WWE to align with AJ Styles against The Judgment Day.

The company is wasting no time putting The Good Brothers in the ring as they will compete against The Alpha Academy tomorrow night on RAW.

The following matches and segments have been announced for tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW:

The return of Elias

Cameron Grimes will look for two tag team partners for NXT on Tuesday

Corda Jade will be looking for Roxanne Perez's opponent for NXT on Tuesday

The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) take on The Alpha Academy

The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis

Seth "Freakin" Rollins defends the United States Championship against Matt Riddle

