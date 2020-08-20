Seth Rollins is facing Dominik Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam. There's a lot at stake for Dominik Mysterio as he heads into this match, as he will not only be facing Seth Rollins, who is on somewhat of a vicious run at the moment but will also be making his in-ring debut at one of WWE's big four pay-per-view events.

In his interview with ESPN, Seth Rollins talked about facing Dominik at WWE SummerSlam and the fact that Dominik was making his debut on such an enormous stage, something that so few wrestlers can ever dream of.

Seth Rollins on Dominik Mysterio debuting at WWE SummerSlam

Seth Rollins defended Dominik Mysterio's SummerSlam debut in WWE. Rollins admitted that the only reason he was getting the chance was because he was born to Rey Mysterio, but at the same time acknowledged that Dominik had worked extremely hard to get where he was.

"Did he get the opportunity because he happened to be born to Rey Mysterio? Yes, but has he knocked it out of the park every week since he's been given the chance? Yes, he has," Rollins said. "I'm a guy that's had a completely different story from Dominik. I had many matches for years before I got opportunities to make a dime wrestling or work in front of a crowd or a big stage. If anybody should have ill will towards Dominik for being handed this opportunity, quote unquote, it would be me. But I don't. Everybody's got a different path. He is not taking that lightly. He's making the most of the opportunities that have been given to him."

Dominik Mysterio is also aware of the high expectations that exist for him as he is set to face Seth Rollins as the son of Rey Mysterio.

"As far as being able to fill in his shoes, I think it's more of the fact that I have to outgrow his shoes," Dominik said, suddenly not so soft-spoken. "I want to be much bigger than he was. I want to take the Mysterio name to somewhere it hasn't been before."

Dominik claimed he wanted to outgrow the shadow of his father. At WWE SummerSlam, in his match against Seth Rollins, he will be provided the chance to start building towards this goal.