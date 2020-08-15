Seth Rollins defends WWE in emotional message

Seth Rollins recently talked about the problems that WWE has been facing and defended the company in an extremely emotional message that he sent to the WWE Universe.

Seth Rollins defend WWE in an emotional post

Seth Rollins talked about the belief and the effort the WWE locker room puts in. He credited everyone from the top of the company to the bottom talking about how everyone was working to make the show better.

"I'm not just talking about the wrestlers. I'm talking about everyone from Vince McMahon down, whether it is a creative team member, whether it is a production team member, whether it is an aide or an assistant or anybody. We all take pride in our jobs. We all got into being professional wrestling performers or writers or thinkers because we were fans and this is something that we love. So I think when we get laughed at or we get made fun of by our hardcore audience, it puts a chip in our shoulder.

Well said, @WWERollins 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/yFUjMSwYru — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 14, 2020

"I don't think any of us take lightly the idea that we lost a step or that things aren't what they used to be or you can't do this or you can't do that. I can speak specifically for the locker room. We are full of guys and girls who are extremely talented, extremely driven, extremely hard-working, and we do the best we can with the hand we are dealt with. In 2020, with Covid and the pandemic and quarantine, everything has been shut down, we are backed up against the wall. Sometimes in situations like that's when the best work comes out, when there is angst and frustration and need to prove others wrong. All the situations you brought up are good examples of that, but it goes deeper than that. All the way to the bottom from the top, everybody is trying to make thins thing work as best we possibly can."

Given the amount of obstacles that WWE is facing in holding shows during the pandemic, it has been difficult. However, as Seth Rollins revealed, each member of WWE is currently working to put out shows for the WWE Universe and this increased when they found hardcore WWE fans were making fun of them.

Seth Rollins will face Dominik Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam.