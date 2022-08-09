Seth Rollins delivers devastating stomp to opponent following victory on WWE RAW

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins made a statement after his victory on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

On last week's episode, Rollins went one-on-one with Street Profits member Montez Ford and was victorious. After the match, Rollins went for a stomp on Ford to add insult to injury but fled when Angelo Dawkins stormed the ring. On this week's edition of the show, it was Dawkins' turn to take on The Visionary and avenge his partner's loss.

The match went back and forth, with Rollins using his crafty veteran skills and Dawkins taking advantage of his superior size. The match even spilled over onto the outside, with the former tag team champion wiping Rollins out near the commentary booth. Though the Street Profits member would put in a valiant effort, he would eventually fall to a stomp from The Visionary.

After the match, Seth Rollins attempted a repeat of his actions from the previous week and managed to hit a stomp on Dawkins. Montez Ford ran out to make the save but didn't make it in time.

It will be interesting to see how Seth Rollins' issues with The Street Profits continue.

Edited by Debottam Saha