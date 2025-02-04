Seth Rollins demands 40-year-old star destroy "narcissist" CM Punk and end his WrestleMania dream on RAW

Seth Rollins may not be happy about the way things played out in the Men's Royal Rumble match, but he is happy that his arch-nemesis CM Punk hasn't secured his ticket to WrestleMania. He requested that a 40-year-old star destroy CM Punk to end his WrestleMania dream.

The Visionary essentially admitted no regret for causing harm to Roman Reigns, stating that The OTC would've done the exact same thing in his position. He was also happy about CM Punk not being the winner of the Rumble.

While expressing his disappointment in how the Royal Rumble went, Seth Rollins was still optimistic about the future - stating that there are many roads to WrestleMania. He then went on to call out a man who he has had some tensions with recently - Sami Zayn.

Trending

Seth Rollins actively tried to provoke The Honorary Uce into hating CM Punk, stating that he knows Sami hates CM Punk. He brought up the comment Punk made that Sami Zayn, 40, wasn't on his level, and Rollins assured him that he was levels above Punk, even going to the extent of calling The Second City Saint a "delusional narcissist." It was meant to be motivation for Sami Zayn to beat CM Punk. Rollins told Sami Zayn to end Punk's WrestleMania dream for good.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Expand Tweet

However, as he was making his exit, Punk came out to confront Rollins and start a brawl. They briefly landed shots at each other but the referees were ready to separate them and for once did a great job.

Expand Tweet

There were huge tensions and it looks like they're going to boil over on the road to WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback