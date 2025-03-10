  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Seth Rollins
  • Seth Rollins details major schedule change under Triple H’s regime

Seth Rollins details major schedule change under Triple H’s regime

By Marc Middleton
Modified Mar 10, 2025 20:37 GMT
Seth Rollins arrives at WWE Elimination Chamber
Seth Rollins arrives at WWE Elimination Chamber (Photo credit: wwe.com)

Seth Rollins and Triple H have had a back-and-forth relationship in WWE storylines and in real life. Fans and industry insiders have credited The Game with major improvements to the WWE product, and now Rollins is joining the discussion. The RAW star just opened up on a change countless wrestlers wanted.

Ad

World Wrestling Entertainment's current Chief Content Officer made his name inside the squared circle. Triple H came up during the era where talents might work six nights per week, not to mention the travel woes. Wrestlers have been vocal for many years about how grueling the schedule is, and this was still a common practice when Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose debuted on WWE's main roster as The Shield in late 2012.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Visionary believes the business is now more wrestler-friendly. Speaking to Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata on WFAN, Rollins talked about how the WWE schedule has been drastically reduced. It was noted that this era makes it a lot easier for wrestlers to maintain a more balanced life, including at home with family.

"The business has changed so much, it’s evolved so much, and it’s so much more, you know, user-friendly I suppose, for us as performers. The schedule is way pared down even from when I started back in 2012. I went from wrestling 200-plus matches a year to now maybe doing like 50 at most," Seth Rollins said. [H/T to F4Wonline]
Ad

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

youtube-cover
Ad

Rollins signed a new multi-year contract with WWE in 2024. The deal reportedly includes "big money" for The Architect, who has said he wants to remain with WWE for the rest of his life.

Seth Rollins set for WWE RAW main event

Tonight's WWE RAW will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The episode is set to be headlined by a Steel Cage match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

Ad
youtube-cover

Rollins vs. Punk III is their first gimmick match. Punk has won both of their previous one-on-one bouts, which took place during RAW on December 30, 2013 and January 6, 2025.

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी