Seth Rollins details major schedule change under Triple H’s regime

Seth Rollins and Triple H have had a back-and-forth relationship in WWE storylines and in real life. Fans and industry insiders have credited The Game with major improvements to the WWE product, and now Rollins is joining the discussion. The RAW star just opened up on a change countless wrestlers wanted.

World Wrestling Entertainment's current Chief Content Officer made his name inside the squared circle. Triple H came up during the era where talents might work six nights per week, not to mention the travel woes. Wrestlers have been vocal for many years about how grueling the schedule is, and this was still a common practice when Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose debuted on WWE's main roster as The Shield in late 2012.

The Visionary believes the business is now more wrestler-friendly. Speaking to Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata on WFAN, Rollins talked about how the WWE schedule has been drastically reduced. It was noted that this era makes it a lot easier for wrestlers to maintain a more balanced life, including at home with family.

"The business has changed so much, it’s evolved so much, and it’s so much more, you know, user-friendly I suppose, for us as performers. The schedule is way pared down even from when I started back in 2012. I went from wrestling 200-plus matches a year to now maybe doing like 50 at most," Seth Rollins said. [H/T to F4Wonline]

Rollins signed a new multi-year contract with WWE in 2024. The deal reportedly includes "big money" for The Architect, who has said he wants to remain with WWE for the rest of his life.

Seth Rollins set for WWE RAW main event

Tonight's WWE RAW will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The episode is set to be headlined by a Steel Cage match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

Rollins vs. Punk III is their first gimmick match. Punk has won both of their previous one-on-one bouts, which took place during RAW on December 30, 2013 and January 6, 2025.

