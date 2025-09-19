Seth Rollins discloses "biggest concern" with Ruse of the Century

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently talked about his fake injury leading up to his Money in the Bank cash-in at SummerSlam 2025. The Visionary fooled everyone around him.At Saturday Night's Main Event in July 2025, Seth Rollins got injured in a match against LA Knight. Everyone was convinced that The Visionary had legitimately tweaked his knee, given his history of knee injuries. Even his wrestling peers had no idea that it was all part of a storyline until he showed up at SummerSlam 2025 to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and dethrone CM Punk as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.Rollins is still in a heated feud with Punk. The Vision leader is set to team up with his wife, Becky Lynch, to lock horns with The Best in the World and AJ Lee at WWE Wrestlepalooza.Ahead of the event, Seth Rollins gave an interview to ESPN. During the conversation, The Visionary revealed that his biggest concern going into his SummerSlam MITB cash-in, dubbed as The Ruse of the Century, was &quot;following up&quot; on his MITB cash-in from WrestleMania 31, dubbed as The Heist of the Century.&quot;When you have the greatest cash-in of all time, it's pretty hard to follow that up,&quot; Rollins told ESPN ahead of his intergender tag team match with wife Becky Lynch against CM Punk and AJ Lee at Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis on Saturday. &quot;Following myself up was my biggest concern. I had to find a way to do it differently, still create a huge moment, but be able to separate the two in a way and make them equal.&quot; [H/T ESPN] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeth Rollins says he is in his &quot;prime right now&quot; in WWEDuring a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Seth Rollins said that he believed he was in the prime of his wrestling career at the moment. The Visionary also admitted that he was closer to the end of his career than the start.&quot;I'm not at the end of my career, I feel like I'm just in my prime right now, but I'm certainly closer to the end than the beginning, so it's nice to be able to dip my toe into some other waters and see where it ends up.&quot;It remains to be seen who will come out on top between Seth Rollins &amp; Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk &amp; AJ Lee at WWE Wrestlepalooza.