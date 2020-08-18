Seth Rollins on discovering that Becky Lynch was pregnant  

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has been discussing the moment that he found that he and his fiancée, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, were expecting their first child together.

Speaking to People, Seth Rollins described his emotions on discovering the news of Becky Lynch's pregnancy:

"Oh, it was great, I was so stoked. We got the test back and it said pregnant and she was more shocked and I was just hyped, I was so excited, I think, right out of the gate. I wish we had a camera on because I threw my arms up in the air, I was so excited about it."

"It's one of those things where you never know when you're going to be ready for something like that, but as soon as it happened, I was like, 'Yeah, I'm ready to go, man. Let's do this thing,' It's been a journey so far, the first half of it."

"You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother."



Congratulations, @BeckyLynchWWE!!!!



What a moment on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/yWnHB3Dc4o — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

Seth Rollins on Becky Lynch adjusting to life outside the ring

After announcing her pregnancy on Monday Night RAW on May 11, 2020, Becky Lynch vacated the RAW Women's Championship and has begun adjusting to life outside of the ring during her pregnancy.

Seth Rollins has spoken about The Man's adjustment from a non-stop busy WWE schedule on the road compared to life at home:

"It's her first pregnancy, so she's just figuring it all out, for her, in our industry, most women, when they get pregnant, they can continue to do their job. They can work up until eight, nine months. So they have a routine throughout the day that they do. With this, it was just like, she's going 100 miles an hour, had the busiest year of her life, and then 'Bam!' shut down. Done. You can't do your work anymore. And 'Bam!' Hollywood is shut down. No meetings because of the pandemic, because of COVID. So that's all out the window, too."

"So now you're trying to figure out what to do with your time, and she's just not a lazy person. She's the hardest working person I've ever met, so she wants to always be productive, that's what gives her purpose on a day-to-day basis. So it's been crazy for her, but she found some cool things that hopefully she'll be able to share in the future."

Advertisement

Seth Rollins is scheduled to compete at SummerSlam on August 23, 2020, facing off against Dominik Mysterio in a Street Fight.