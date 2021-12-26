"This is it for me”- Seth Rollins reveals the WrestleMania match that hooked him to wrestling

Seth Rollins has revealed the one match that got him hooked onto wrestling as a sport.

The Visionary has been nothing short of a blessing to the WWE Universe ever since debuted. He has earned his way to one of the top spots in the company through his hard work as a performer.

Speaking with Josh Martinez, Rollins reminisced about watching wrestling as a kid and the WrestleMania match that had him fall in love with the business:

“I would say Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6. That’s probably the one for me that got me like stuck, stuck. I was a fan a little bit before that, but that was the one,” Seth Rollins said. “I have the image of the video cassette tape burned into my brain of WrestleMania 6. So, that would be the one where I was like, ‘Yeah, this is it for me,’” Rollins revealed.

The WrestleMania 6 Champion vs Champion match between Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior was an instant classic. No wonder Seth Rollins was enthralled by the spectacle.

Seth Rollins has allied himself with Kevin Owens for the time being

Seth Rollins has found an interesting ally in the form of Kevin Owens at the right time, it seems. The alliance formed on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW in a tag team match against Bobby Lashley and Big E in the main event.

After losing the match the two men attacked the WWE Champion and the All Mighty, before sharing a close hug at the end of the show. Seth Rollins took to Twitter after RAW to address the unlikely alliance formed between him and Kevin Owens:

"I love wrestling. I kind of am currently sort of a little bit okay with Kevin Owens at the moment-ish. But I most certainly HATE FOOTBALL," the former Shield member tweeted.

Seth Rollins @WWERollins I love wrestling. I kind of am currently sort of a little bit okay with Kevin Owens at the moment-ish. But I most certainly HATE FOOTBALL. I love wrestling. I kind of am currently sort of a little bit okay with Kevin Owens at the moment-ish. But I most certainly HATE FOOTBALL.

The two men are due to fight against each other in a fatal four-way match on WWE Day 1 for the WWE Championship. Only time will tell how long the unlikely pairing of these two superstars will last.

