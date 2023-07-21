Seth Rollins discusses Cody Rhodes' face of Monday Night RAW statement; explains why the show will be "very exciting" for fans

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently shared his take on Cody Rhodes' comments of them both vying to be the face of RAW.

In a recent interview, The American Nightmare claimed that he and Rollins were in a race to become the face of the red brand. He mentioned that both stars were top babyfaces and were constantly trying to one-up each other positively for the company.

Rollins was at the WWE panel at San Diego Comic-Con this year. During an interview with Comicbook.com, he agreed with Cody, stating that several stars are trying to be the face of RAW.

He claimed that it was a good thing for the fans and business as a whole, having so many wrestlers at the peak of their strengths.

"I think he's absolutely correct. I think there's a lot of guys who'd argue that they're the faces of Monday Night RAW. Cody would be one of them. Drew McIntyre, just returned, he'd love to be one of them. You got Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as tag team champions, who main evented one of the nights of WrestleMania this year, they would have an argument. I think that's what's gonna make Monday Night RAW very exciting for a very long time to come. You've got so many guys at the top of their game vying for the top spot," said Rollins. [From 1:26 - 1:47]

Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor at SummerSlam

The World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line as Seth Rollins will take on his long-time rival Finn Balor at the biggest event of the summer.

Things came to a head this past Monday Night when the two stars sat face-to-face during a backstage segment. Balor claimed he would remain bitter until he took the title off Rollins. The Visionary urged Finn to do something or get out of his face.

Balor pretended to leave but then returned to assault the champ. Later, WWE announced that the two stars would meet at SummerSlam with the fate of the Heavyweight Championship hanging in the balance.

