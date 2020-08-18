Seth Rollins on the kendo stick attack on Dominik Mysterio

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins unleashed a vicious assault on Dominik Mysterio with a kendo stick.

This attack would leave the son of WWE icon Rey Mysterio covered in welts and bruises. The images of Dominik's black and blue body spread across like wildfire across social media, shocking the WWE Universe.

Speaking to People, Seth Rollins discussed this angle and shared his admiration for Dominik Mysterio by taking the beating:

"We use the old saying, 'it's not ballet', and it's not, it's physical. He took his licks like a champ, man, he bruised up pretty good, got some good pictures out of it. And I'm sure that stoked a fire in him, and at SummerSlam, we'll be able to bring him to my level and we'll be able to have a good fight."

Competing in his debut match, Dominik Mysterio will take on Seth Rollins at SummerSlam on August 23, 2020 in a Street Fight.

The son of Rey Mysterio "signed his WWE contract" last week on Monday Night RAW, officially becoming a WWE Superstar. In the past, the WWE Universe has seen Dominik Mysterio get physically involved in Rey Mysterio's storylines against the likes of Brock Lesnar and The Monday Night Messiah himself, Seth Rollins.

Would Seth Rollins encourage his children to become wrestlers?

Seth Rollins' Street Fight against Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam will be a landmark moment for the Mysterio family. It will be the first match, of any kind, that Dominik Mysterio has inside of a WWE ring.

By competing at SummerSlam, Dominik Mysterio will become a third-generation wrestler, following in the footsteps of his father Rey Mysterio and his great uncle Rey Misterio Sr. in the professional wrestling business.

Advertisement

Considering that Seth Rollins is currently expecting his first child with fiancée Becky Lynch, The Monday Night Messiah was asked if he would encourage his children to enter the industry of professional wrestling:

"Oh gosh, if they want to do that, that's their business. I'll support them in whatever endeavor they choose, at the end of the day, if they're happy, I'm happy."

"[The industry] has been so enriching in my life and has given me people that are my best friends, and it's given me my wife ... The value that it has added to my life has been something that I can't even quantify. I couldn't put it into words for you."