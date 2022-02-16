"I thought I broke every rib in my body" - Seth Rollins discusses WrestleMania match against former Universal Champion

Seth Rollins has had his fair share of injuries throughout his WWE career.

Ahead of this Saturday's Elimination Chamber, Rollins was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss all things WWE. During their conversation, Rollins spoke in-depth about his match against Kevin Owens inside the WWE Performance Center for WrestleMania 36.

The four-time world champion revealed he felt like he broke his ribs when Owens came crashing down on top of him from the top of the WrestleMania sign:

"I wrestled on the independents for years in front of nobody, in front of absolutely nobody," Seth Rollins said. "So when it came back to COVID times and we’re in this empty warehouse and it’s a stale environment, the falling down hurt way worse. No question about it. Kevin Owens came off the WrestleMania sign, put his elbow right into the side of my ribs, I thought I broke every rib in my body." (02:21:22)

Luckily, Rollins didn't have to worry about fans in attendance worrying over him. In the silence of the empty arena, he was able to collect himself:

"But, what did help me was knowing that no one was there, I have been accustomed to that for half my career at that point, so I was able to figure [it] out on the fly. Kevin’s the same way, Kevin Owens came from the same place that I did." (02:21:50)

Seth Rollins on tearing his knee out in a match with Kane

While Seth Rollins escaped that match for the most part unscathed, the same can't be said for when he completely tore his knee in a match against Kane during a WWE international tour in 2015.

"I actually tore my entire knee in a match in Dublin on the first night in one of our international tours in 2015. I was the heavyweight champion at the time, finished the match. Still was able to powerbomb Kane through a table. Yes, the mayor Glenn Jacobs of Knox County. I was able to powerbomb him through a table with a torn ACL, MCL, and a destroyed meniscus." (02:25:12)

This injury derailed The Visionary's championship run and sent WWE scrambling to fill his place in the main event scene. Rollins would return to attack Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2016.

Thanks to Ewrestling news for the transcription of this interview.

