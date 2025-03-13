Seth Rollins, Dominik Mysterio, Bronson Reed see a change; WWE makes new rule?

WWE appears to have made a new rule now after some changes were made to Seth Rollins, Dominik Mysterio, and Bronson Reed. It seems to have been made obvious for every fan to see.

Over the last day, several WWE stars saw some changes made to their names on the official website. Whereas before Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Dominik Mysterio were known by their gimmick names, namely Seth Freakin' Rollins, Big Bronson Reed, and Dirty Dominik Mysterio, that seemingly won't be the case going forward. They were listed by those names on the WWE site as part of the roster.

However, those names were suddenly removed, with "Dirty," "Freakin," and "Big" gone on the site as part of the roster listings. It appears that WWE has introduced a new rule that gimmick names are no longer going to be official, with only the character names listed on the site on the roster page.

Whether this means that those names won't be used for the stars on WWE TV as well remains to be seen. Dominik Mysterio, Seth Rollins, and Bronson Reed have been referred to using those names regularly over the last few years, but that may be changing now, going forward.

The coming shows will reveal more and offer clarity on this sudden change.

