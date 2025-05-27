Seth Rollins draws battle lines with CM Punk following WWE RAW ambush

Seth Rollins won the main event match to determine who would qualify for Money in the Bank last night on WWE RAW. It was considered a huge surprise at the time, before CM Punk interfered and hit a GTS on Rollins to make it clear that their issues are far from over.
This later led to Rollins cutting a promo while heading out of the arena and noting that Punk can win all the battles, but he wins wars.
This makes it clear that there could be a collision between Punk and Rollins in the future or even at Money in the Bank if Punk can qualify.
Rollins has much more support now with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed in his corner, which means that he is much more confident and knows that the Money in the Bank match is no disqualification, so he can have as much interference as needed.
CM Punk could have cost Seth Rollins the match on WWE RAW
CM Punk was not supposed to be in the arena last night for RAW. This was something that Paul Heyman told the WWE Universe at the top of the night.
Punk made his presence known at the end of the show when he ran through the crowd to deliver a GTS to Seth Rollins before running back out. This could have been so much better if he had interfered in the match and actually helped Sami Zayn win. The match was a Triple Threat so he could have hit the GTS whilst the match was still going on, and it would have had much more impact.
It remains to be seen how things turn out for Rollins now that he is officially a part of the Money in the Bank match, set for June 7 in the Intuit Dome.