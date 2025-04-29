Seth Rollins embarrasses himself in appearance outside WWE, says veteran: "Nobody cared who he was" (Exclusive)

Starting with his turn at WrestleMania, Seth Rollins has had an eventful few days. Vince Russo has now called out the WWE star for his appearance at the 2025 NFL Draft.

Seth Rollins ended WrestleMania by forming an alliance with Paul Heyman, which expanded to Bron Breakker joining the fray on the RAW after the mega show.

Rollins also found time to grace the NFL Draft with his presence as the Chicago Bears fan played up his heel persona, dropping some bold claims at their rival Green Bay Packers' home.

Vince Russo reacted to Seth Rollins' high-profile appearance outside WWE and bluntly believed the RAW Superstar looked like a "goof." Russo claimed that no one knew who Seth Rollins was, and the wrestler's attire further added to the awkwardness.

Vince was brutally honest as he ripped into Rollins on Legion of RAW, as you can view below:

"Bro, did you see this freaking goof went in the NFL draft, in full drag, with the fake laugh, the whole nine yards. Nobody even knew who he was, bro! They are there for the NFL Draft! They could give a crap who walks in that room, let alone Seth Rollins. He went in there laughing, and the glasses, and nobody cared who he was, bro!" [From 1:00:30 onwards]

2025 might be Seth Rollins' year as he and his new crew stood tall over a battered Sami Zayn on the latest episode of RAW. The NFL Draft showing might just be the beginning as Rollins' monster push intensifies in the WWE.

