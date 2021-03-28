"SmackDown can revolutionize professional wrestling" - Seth Rollins on what his vision can do for the business

Seth Rollins is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Be it The Architect or The Messiah, Rollins' characters have inspired and garnered praise from the wrestling community. Now, the former WWE Universal Champion is calling for the pro-wrestling industry to "Embrace the Vision."

Rollins has been reciting the "Embrace the Vision" mantra ever since he returned to WWE from a two-month hiatus. He claims it can help take SmackDown to a whole new level.

Appearing on Good Day DC on FOX 5, Seth Rollins discussed the meaning behind embracing the vision. He claims that it is nothing more than something he will use to make SmackDown the absolute best it can be.

"It's me helping SmackDown be the absolute best it can be. It's as simple as that. I've been in this industry for a very long time. You listed the accolades, everyone knows what I am capable of. With me handling things, being at the helm, being at the lead, SmackDown can revolutionize professional wrestling, revolutionize television and revolutionze entertainment!"

Seth Rollins made a huge claim, stating that he plans on using his "Embrace the Vision" mantra to revolutionize television, entertainment, and professional wrestling.

"Embrace the Vision" receives its inspiration from Seth Rollins' daughter

Rollins recently revealed that "Embrace the Vision" was inspired by his daughter. He spoke to Stuart Osbourne from Dayton 24/7 Now and said that his willingness to create a bright future for his child is what led him to create the slogan.

"It all goes together. It's a big synergy. She is the reason for Embrace the Vision. She needs to have a bright future and I cannot do that if I'm not taking things seriously."

Rollins has been using his "Embrace the Vision" catchphrase to try and lure in some of SmackDown's top talents. He attempted to do the same with The Swiss Superman Cesaro, who, unfortunately for Rollins, was not interested.

The two will now do battle at WrestleMania 37 and Rollins will try to force his vision upon him.