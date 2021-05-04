Seth Rollins engages in "drip" war with fellow WWE Superstar

Seth Rollins has replied to John Morrison's burial of his "drip" from SmackDown on Friday night.

During SmackDown on Friday, the WWE on FOX Twitter account put over Seth Rollins, referring to him as The Drip Slayer. WWE RAW star John Morrison didn't agree with them one bit and replied with:

"*Crying laughing emojis* if @WWERollins drip were any drier @SuperKingofBros would try to smoke it."

🤣🤣🤣 if @WWERollins drip were any drier @SuperKingofBros would try to smoke it https://t.co/8c3HLOUaPd — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) May 1, 2021

Seth Rollins isn't one to take insults from a fellow WWE Superstar on social media without responding, and he didn't disappoint.

Rollins replied to Morrison this afternoon with the following tweet:

"Sounds like LITTLE JOHNNY DRIP DRIP has a GIANT case of the JELLY JELLZ! Have fun carrying MIKEY’S bags tonight....BROOOOOO."

Sounds like LITTLE JOHNNY DRIP DRIP has a GIANT case of the JELLY JELLZ! Have fun carrying MIKEY’S bags tonight....BROOOOOO https://t.co/HJr3xV98Rp — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 3, 2021

For those curious as to what "drip" even means, it refers to the expensive clothes and jewelry one wears to give them an element of "swag." The greater the "swag," the greater the "drip."

Is Seth Rollins the king of "drip" in WWE?

Seth Rollins has embraced the "drip" gimmick and lifestyle as of late with the wide range of flamboyant suits and gear he has worn in recent months on WWE television.

John Morrison would likely argue that he defined the word "drip" before the term even existed, as his gear and clothes have personified that style for well over a decade now. The Miz has even referred to Morrison as Johnny Drip Drip several times in recent months on WWE RAW.

Even with Rollins and Morrison on different brands, it would be fun to see the two eventually face-off in a "drip" competition. Even if WWE did it online as opposed to RAW or SmackDown. Perhaps a job for Xavier Woods and Up Up Down Down?

Whose side are you on in this "drip" war between Seth Rollins and John Morrison? Is anyone else on the WWE roster in the conversation? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.