WWE Superstar makes return to SmackDown; takes out Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins got a bit more than he was hoping for tonight when a returning star blindsided him.

Rollins was on top of the world heading into tonight's episode of SmackDown. The WWE Superstar was ready to have an "unbiased" interview with Bayley on the Ding Dong, Hello! show.

The interview took place a week after Rollins spoke with Kayla Braxton, an interview that left him fuming.

The reason why the Messiah was unhappy with his previous segment was because Kayla Braxton kept alluding to the fact that Cesaro would be making a return soon and would be looking for revenge. The Swiss Cyborg did just that as he crashed Seth Rollins' interview with Bayley, bringing an abrupt end to the segment.

Rollins was in the middle of having a good laugh with the Role Model when someone rang the doorbell. The former Universal Champion, being the gentleman that he is, answered the door, only to be left shocked at the sight of his returning arch-nemesis.

Cesaro would proceed to re-enact history as he once again humiliated Seth Rollins, forcing the Messiah to leave the Thunderdome without his pants. In the process, the Swiss Superman also destroyed Bayley's set, who was obviously not too pleased without how her show ended.

Unfortunately for her, things did not end there, as Bianca Belair came out to laugh at her Hell in a Cell opponent.

Seth Rollins could face Cesaro at Hell in a Cell

This is just another of many examples where Cesaro has had Seth Rollins' number. The former Universal Champion was forced to leave the Thunderdome in an embarrassing fashion. This is certainly something that the Messiah will not forget and he will definitely be looking to address this as soon as possible.

One can't help but see the similarities between this and the build-up to their superb match at WrestleMania 37. Perhaps we will see WWE run it back, with Seth Rollins looking to end the humiliation once and for all at Hell in a Cell.

Do you think these two top superstars will go head-to-head at Hell in a Cell? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

