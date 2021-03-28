Seth Rollins explains why he has had such a long WWE career

Seth Rollins is by far one of the greatest wrestlers to ever perform in a WWE ring. In his 16 year career as a professional wrestler, The Messiah has spent 12 of them with WWE. Rollins recently commented on the longevity of his career with WWE in a recent interview.

Rollins appeared on Good Day DC on FOX 5 to discuss several topics, including WrestleMania 37, his new "Embrace the Vision" slogan, and life as a father and husband.

On his career's longevity, Seth Rollins claimed that you could attribute it to how "good" he is at his job. He states that being good at his job and good fortune has allowed him to have a lengthy run with WWE.

"Im very good. Look Im very good. When you're good at your job, you get to have you job and you get to do it at a high profile level and that's where I've been for the majority of my career. So that's how I have been able to sustain. Now there is a lot of good fortune that comes with that when it comes to not being injured, being healthy and all that good stuff. But, at the same time I've worked day in, day out to be excellent at my job and to have a position where I can ask people to 'Embrace the Vision'."

Seth Rollins still has a long way to go in his career as a WWE Superstar and as a professional wrestler. Hopefully, his continued efforts and hard work will help him reach new heights in the industry.

Seth Rollins' WWE career so far

Seth Rollins has spent the last 12 years of his wrestling career in WWE. During that time he has achieved all there is to achieve with the company. Rollins joined WWE in 2010 and worked with the company's developmental branch FCW, later branded into NXT.

He became the inaugural NXT Champion and shortly after debuted on the main roster as part of The Shield. Since then, Rollins has found huge main roster success and has won every title WWE has to offer.

He is a two-time WWE and Universal Champion as well as the 11th Grand Slam Champion the company has had since adopting the new format.

Curbstomps abound and we have our NEW IC Champion and in turn a Grand Slam Champion! Congrats Seth the better man and better champion! #SethRollins #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/6Db9Gg6WHJ — Seth Rollins Fans (@SethRollinsFans) April 9, 2018

Rollins now finds himself on SmackDown, where he calls for all WWE Superstars to embrace his vision. It won't be too long before his vision has him holding another title on the blue brand.