Seth Rollins on his extraordinary record at WWE SummerSlam

Seth Rollins has made it a habit to have the most extraordinary matches possible at WWE SummerSlam. Every year, he puts on a barnburner match with whoever he is facing at the event. Over time, he has faced some of the top names to have ever worked in WWE at SummerSlam and holds the stellar record of 5-1, with five big wins and one loss to his name.

Ahead of his SummerSlam match against Dominik Mysterio this year, Seth Rollins talked to Bleacher Report and talked about his matches at SummerSlam and the excellent showing he has put on at the event.

Seth Rollins on his matches at WWE SummerSlam

When asked about WWE SummerSlam, Seth Rollins was humble and said that he was noth9ign compared to others like The Undertaker who has an excellent run at SummerSlam as well.

"Oh, man, I think Undertaker's got something like 26 wins or something at SummerSlam, so I don't know. He's like Mr. Every Big Pay-Per-View at this point."

In reality, Seth Rollins' run at SummerSlam is not the best ever, but considering the number of matches that he has had, a 5-1 record is extremely impressive. In fact, only two other people who have had six WWE SummerSlam matches have a record that comes close. Hulk Hogan has won all six of his SummerSlam matches and remains undefeated at the pay-per-view, while Kurt Angle shares the same record as Seth Rollins with 5-1.

On the other hand, Seth Rollins did exaggerate The Undertaker's achievement, which is nothing to be frowned at. The Undertaker has appeared for 16 SummerSlam matches and has a record of 10-5-1.

However, Seth Rollins did admit that his SummerSlam record has been pretty good in the past.

"I will say my track record at SummerSlam with bangers at SummerSlam has been pretty good. I kind of look back at my history there over the past six, seven years and I've had some pretty good moments and matches there. I'm hoping this match with Dominik is going to be another one we can add to the list."

In his SummerSlam matches, Seth Rollins has faced Brock Lesnar, Dolph Ziggler, teamed with Dean Ambrose to defeat Cesaro and Sheamus, Finn Balor, John Cena, and Dean Ambrose. Of all those matches, he only lost to Finn Balor.