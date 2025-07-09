Seth Rollins' faction could force major WWE name to turn face, says veteran, for one surprising reason

Seth Rollins' faction has showcased its potential on WWE RAW and is becoming one of the most dominant stables in the brand's history. Recently, Disco Inferno responded to fan mail and said the faction could prompt Gunther to turn face for a surprising reason.

Gunther's in-ring work has been excellent, and fans have been supporting The Ring General regardless of his status as a prominent heel. The 37-year-old WWE star has never had a babyface run in the Stamford-based promotion, and Disco Inferno thinks it could change in the coming weeks.

On K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, a fan asked the veterans whether Goldberg could postpone his retirement plans and have a short run as a heel alongside Seth Rollins' faction on WWE RAW.

Inferno thinks it's time to turn Gunther's face, and Seth Rollins' faction could eventually force the turn. The stable has the Money in the Bank briefcase, which could allow The Ring General to turn to the good side if he loses his title to The Visionary.

"I think Gunther's face turn is ripe for the taking because the heel faction has the briefcase. They can actually do that. They do it where Rollins cashes in on Gunther. Gunther goes from the hunter to the hunted to being the hunter of that [Rollins'] faction, you know, like a babyface going against three others with no help and not wanting any help. You know what I'm saying? I don't know. He could. It's out there," Inferno said. (From 01:30 to 01:58)

Seth Rollins and Gunther will compete at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta

Seth Rollins and Gunther have crossed paths on the red brand under Triple H's creative leadership. However, the two haven't had a proper feud or a one-on-one match in the promotion, and the two names are currently walking on different paths on Monday Night RAW.

LA Knight remains The Visionary's biggest obstacle on the red brand, and the two are booked for a one-on-one match in Atlanta at Saturday Night's Main Event. Meanwhile, Gunther's second run as the World Heavyweight Champion started with a bang when Goldberg confronted the new champion.

The company booked the WWE Hall of Famer's retirement match against The Ring General with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. It'll be interesting to see which stars will leave Atlanta with a win at Saturday Night's Main Event.

