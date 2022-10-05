"What could go wrong?" – Seth Rollins on his feelings heading into his match against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules

Seth Rollins has opened up about his upcoming match against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules this Saturday night.

The two stars are scheduled to collide in a Fight Pit match, with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier serving as the Special Guest Referee. This will be a rematch of Clash at the Castle, which saw The Visionary defeat The Original Bro via pinfall after hitting him with a devastating stomp in the ring.

During a recent appearance on ESPN's DC & RC, Daniel Cormier asked Seth Rollins how excited he was about the upcoming bout. The latter responded by saying he's looking forward to it, believing that nothing can go wrong with the UFC legend by his side.

"I am psyched baby, we are going into the Fight Pit. Now look, it is a match that I have never taken part of, but I have been in every single type of match the WWE has to offer, and I've always found a way to come out on top. So I am very much looking forward to Philadelphia this Saturday, Extreme Rules, the fight pit, and DC, I got you in there with me baby, what could go wrong?" said Seth Rollins. (37:27-37:52)

Seth Rollins discussed his heated segment with Matt Riddle on WWE RAW several weeks ago

The Visionary and The Original Bro got the wrestling world buzzing after their split-screen interview for their match at Clash at the Castle. Multiple F-bombs were dropped in the interview, and many people likened the segment to the infamous verbal exchange between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones.

Seth Rollins commented on whether he and Matt Riddle got inspiration from the DC-Jones feud for their segment.

"I cannot divulge my trade secrets, but we may have taken a bit of a note from the old Jon Jones-DC feud. I think the only difference is, well that's not true, Riddle's an idiot as well, so Jon Jones is an idiot, Riddle is an idiot, it kinda all matches up, right? You know it all matches up," said Rollins. (38:12-38:32)

Matt Riddle has the advantage going into the match, as he's competed in the Fight Pit before and knows what to expect. It'll be interesting to see what pans out at the event.

