WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was in conversation with talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy recently, where he opened up about his Hell in a Cell match against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt last year at the namesake pay-per-view.

The match for the Universal Championship ended with referee stoppage after Seth Rollins struck Bray Wyatt, who was buried under weapons, with a sledgehammer.

Seth Rollins bears the brunt of the WWE Universe

Given the nature of the match, the ending did not sit well with the WWE Universe and it was Seth Rollins who had to bear the brunt of it. Talking about the feud and the match, in particular, Rollins said he was a made a scapegoat in the situation and had to face all the scrutiny himself.

“At the end of the day, there’s no real nice way to put it, I was dead in the water after Hell in a Cell,” Rollins explained.

“And a lot of that was nothing that I could control. I was left out there as a bit of a scapegoat in that situation and there was nothing I could do about it, but I was the one that had to face the scrutiny.

“And no one really cared about me at that point in time, or about how I was feeling or about what really went into that moment, that night and everything that went along with it.

“No one cared about Seth Rollins and how it affected me or how involved I was in any shape or form.

“So, the writing was on the wall at that point. It was time to hunker down and make some changes, and some of those are tough lessons to learn.

“But, that’s what happened and here we are. There’s no point lamenting the past, it’s time to move on, move into the future and figure out what you’re gonna do about it, ya know? What can you control.”

The feud didn't do Seth Rollins much favors and WWE were eventually forced to change his character and turn him heel. It hasn't been the worst thing though, as Rollins has been the top heel of Monday Night RAW as 'The Monday Night Messiah.

Seth Rollins will challenge newly-crowned WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for the title at Money in the Bank. This will be McIntyre's first stern test as the Champion and with Murphy lurking around, he will need to have eyes on the back of his head if he is to retain his title.