Seth Rollins faced has been a heel for some time now, but just over a year back, he was one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE. In fact, at that time, he was the top babyface in the company. However, after his feud with The Fiend, the fans turned on him, something that had been building for some time due to his activity on social media among other reasons.

Now, talking about his new gimmick of The Monday Night Messiah in his new Bleacher Report interview, Seth Rollins talked about the depth of his new character and the direction that he was taking it, as well as how his run as a babyface came to an end in WWE sometime last year.

Seth Rollins on his Monday Night Messiah avatar on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins talked about his new avatar as the Monday Night Messiah on WWE RAW and said that in the current wrestling climate it was always better for there to be few faces like Drew McIntyre and more heels. However, he said that his run as a heel on WWE RAW this time was still new and it was hard to rank it.

"It's only really been in earnest for six months, seven months or so now, and so I'm just starting to dig my fingers into it and mold it into what I want it to be," he said. "It's been a blast. It's been different for me, a different role for me than I've played in the past as well. Not just in the ring, but behind the scenes. Time will tell where it ranks, but I'm having a lot of fun with it."

Seth Rollins' turn into a heel was something that WWE did not have to work at as the WWE Universe had already turned on him during his last run as a babyface.

"You can go back and talk about, 'We should have done this, we should have done that,' but at the end of the day, it's going to happen the way it happened."

"There was a ton of extenuating circumstances for why I think I was so hot a year before as a babyface and it kind of slowly fizzled out and turned out the way it did. It made for a great character arc and my entire career has been one giant character arc. I'm looking forward to what the next phase is and where this one takes us."