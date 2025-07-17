Seth Rollins finally addresses Becky Lynch run since WWE return; heaps praise on Women's Intercontinental Champion

Seth Rollins likes to stay out of his wife, Becky Lynch's, business, but he finally commented on The Man's success recently. Rollins had nothing but praise for the Women's Intercontinental Champion while also comparing her to one of the most popular athletes in the world today.

Amid his knee injury, The Visionary was a guest of The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday. Rollins took over and showed that he might have a future as a sports analyst. Co-host TJ Jefferson gave Mr. Money in the Bank the task of comparing top sports athletes to WWE Superstars.

One of the sports stars mentioned was Shohei Ohtani of the LA Dodgers. Ohtani has the unique skill of playing as a hitter and pitcher at the pro level. His level of play hasn't been seen since the era of Babe Ruth. Seth Rollins couldn't think of a better comparison than Becky Lynch.

"She can do it all. She can talk. She can get on the microphone. She can run you down. She can get in the ring. She can work with the very best. She brings the best out of everybody she works with. She can be a top babyface or a top heel. She's won championships at the highest level," Rollins. [3:03 - 3:22]

Of course, there is the perceived bias on Seth Rollins' part since he's married to Becky Lynch. However, the comparison is accurate since both Lynch and Ohtani came to the United States to conquer WWE and MLB, respectively. They can both do it all in their fields and are well-known personalities around the world.

Becky Lynch to defend Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam

Becky Lynch survived a Triple Threat Match against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley at Evolution. Valkyria and Bayley battled it out on RAW last Monday in a 2 out of 3 Falls match to determine the No. 1 contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

After a hard-fought war, Valkyria outlasted The Role Model to earn a rematch against her idol and mentor at the second-biggest WWE event of the year. She lost the title to The Man at Money in the Bank.

It will be interesting to see if Valkyria can regain her title or if The Man continues her reign as Women's IC Champion. SummerSlam is scheduled for August 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

