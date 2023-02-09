Seth Rollins finally reacts to viral clip with a fan

Seth Rollins has finally opened up about his viral clip with a wrestling fan from before his time with WWE.

The Visionary is currently one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world. He has completed more than a decade on WWE's main roster and has done more than enough to warrant a Hall of Fame induction down the line.

Back when Seth Rollins was yet to sign a contract with WWE, he was a popular name on the independent scene. At one point during this run, Rollins was involved in a hilarious spot that also featured a fan.

During a match with former WWE Superstar Matt Sydal (fka Evan Bourne), Rollins executed a moonsault off an overweight fan who was standing just beside the ring. The fan was clearly in on the move, and it made for quite a memorable moment.

On The Dan LeBatard Show, Rollins had the following to say about the viral clip:

"At this point, the video in question, the backflip off the fan's belly might be as viral as the WrestleMania moment. It's one of those [spots] that continues to pop up every six months to a year. I see it pop up and it reaches a new audience. So, that sort of has lived in infamy, much bigger than I expected at the time. When I did it I was 19 so social media didn't really exist at that time, so I didn't expect it to go past a couple of guys who traded it on DVD and talked about it on message boards." [4:23-4:56]

Seth Rollins has certainly come a long way over the years

When the spot in question took place, Rollins was a long time away from establishing himself as one of the all-time greats in pro wrestling.

Thanks to his WWE stint, Rollins has become one of the greatest pro wrestlers on the planet and boasts a long list of accolades.

His achievements include several top titles, a Royal Rumble win, a WrestleMania main event, and much more. At 36, Rollins still has a lot left in the tank and will continue to entertain fans for many more years to come.

