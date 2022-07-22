“I didn’t have a last name to get my foot in the door” - Seth Rollins fires shots at injured WWE Superstar

Seth Rollins isn't happy that Cody Rhodes is being celebrated and has unleashed an aggressive rant aimed at him.

Rollins was recently embroiled in a heated feud with Rhodes, facing him at WrestleMania 38, Backlash, and Hell in a Cell. Even though we saw him lose all three times against The American Nightmare, The Architect seems far from finished.

Cody Rhodes recently won the 2022 ESPY award for WWE Moment of the Year, which Rollins clearly isn't a fan of. The former WWE Champion spilled a fierce rant on social media, reminding everyone of his worth and that he didn't need any last name help to make it in the company himself.

"I didn’t have a last name to get my foot in the door. I don’t pack it in and go home when things get tough. I don’t take more than I give. I’m not a chosen one. I shoulder the f’n load every single time. Make everyone around me better. Overdeliver on the regular." Rollins wrote.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins has been one of the most consistently outstanding performers in WWE. We've also seen him flesh out his character's quirks while showcasing a meaner side.

Cody Rhodes is recovering from a torn pec injury following his match against Seth Rollins at HIAC

After a freak injury saw Rhodes' pectoral muscle get torn, many fans were concerned about how long he would be out of action.

The Grandson of a Plumber went to war with Seth Rollins while injured and put on a classic with him inside the vicious Hell in a Cell steel structure. After the win, Rhodes came out the following episode of RAW to announce his absence from the ring and ended up being attacked viciously by The Architect in his departure.

Rhodes certainly wouldn't have been pleased with how things ended for him and will look to shut down Seth Rollins once and for all. The American Nightmare is in the process of recovery and has not been given a timeline for a return. It's unclear when we'll see him back in the ring again.

Until Rhodes recovers, it seems The Visionary has already found another rival in the form of Riddle as he looks to clash with him on SummerSlam. We'll have to wait and see who comes out on top between the top stars.

