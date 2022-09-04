Seth Rollins fires shots at absent WWE legend at Clash at the Castle 2022

Seth Rollins had yet another classic at Clash at the Castle 2022. In what comes as a shocking statistic, this was his first win on a premium live event/pay-per-view since June 2021. However, he made sure to take shots at absent WWE legend Randy Orton before his big win.

Unsurprising to fans, Seth Rollins vs. Riddle turned out to be an instant classic. The highly personal storyline was fueled by emotional drama. Add two of the world's top wrestlers, and it's the recipe for a great match.

As noted earlier, before his big win, Rollins took a shot at absent WWE legend and Riddle's tag team partner Orton. But how did he do so?

First, he took a page out of Orton's playbook with his mid-rope DDT and then went down on all fours just as The Viper does before an RKO.

Ultimately, it was a super stomp that won the match for Seth Rollins as Riddle's emotions got the better of him at Clash at the Castle 2022.

As the rivalry continues to unfold, time will tell what happens next. What was your reaction to the bout? Sound off in the comments below.

