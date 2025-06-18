Seth Rollins' former stablemate takes public shot at Judgment Day member; says he's nowhere near the level of former WWE Champion

Seth Rollins has been involved with several factions in WWE, including The Authority. His former stablemate, Jamie Noble, took a shot at JD McDonagh on Instagram.

McDonagh was in action against AJ Styles on this week's WWE RAW. Styles came out victorious despite McDonagh's valiant effort, as he later demanded a rematch with The Phenomenal One.

Commenting on the Judgment Day member's post, Noble claimed that he was nowhere near Styles' level. He also referred to himself as a 'Finn Balor guy.' Balor and McDonagh are Judgment Day stablemates.

"Nowhere near a AJ Styles. I’am a Finn guy and love Finn at work and real life but JD is??? He's ok," wrote Noble.

"I was a Jamie Noble guy when you were running around with Nidia, but that was over 20 YEARS ago! You 50 yet?!" responded McDonagh.

Check out a screengrab of Noble and McDonagh's exchange on Instagram:

Noble acted as security for Rollins and The Authority during the faction's existence. He was part of a duo known as J&J Security alongside Joey Mercury.

Seth Rollins praised Jamie Noble for his skills as a producer

Seth Rollins praised Jamie Noble for his skills as a producer and credited him for his input in Royal Rumble matches. He opened up about the importance of the match and how it helps in the lead-up to WrestleMania.

Speaking in a past interview with Bleacher Report, Rollins stated the following:

"It's a huge, huge team effort," said Rollins. "You've got all the producers backstage coming up with ideas. Everybody in the match is trying to make moments for themselves too. It's a big, big undertaking, and I think, when it comes out good, everybody feels a huge sense of relief, and then we're moving on towards WrestleMania. I give a lot of credit personally to [producer] Jamie Noble. He has been instrumental in really kind of laying groundwork for these things and being the guy that everyone goes to to make sure that the things are sorted. He's one of those guys who's always been real crafty when it comes to seeing things before they happen in the ring. He's been one of the guys in charge of the Rumble matches for as long as I've been up here."

Seth Rollins is currently working on RAW, where he has formed a faction with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.

