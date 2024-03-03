Heading into WrestleMania XL, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has top WWE Superstars, such as Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns and The Rock, to worry about. His wife, Becky Lynch, on the other hand, will face Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley for the latter's title.

Before the Elimination Chamber: Perth event, the Irish star called herself and Rollins the "greatest wrestling couple" in the history of professional wrestling. Perhaps Ripley's fiance Buddy Matthews begs to differ.

The AEW star held the RAW Tag Team Championship with Seth Rollins during the latter's run as The Messiah, leading his own faction of disciples. Buddy Matthews dropped a gym picture with Rhea Ripley on Instagram, which has now become a norm on their social media.

"Power couple," Buddy Matthews wrote.

Check out Buddy's Instagram story below:

Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley

By the end of the month, the Aussie will have crossed the year mark as Women's World Champion, having won the belt at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, The Man finally succeeded in her repeated attempts to become number-one contender by winning the women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia.

While Ripley was awarded the new Women's World title belt on RAW in June 2023, it continues the lineage of the SmackDown Women's Championship. Interestingly, Lynch is the inaugural holder of the belt, having won it back at Backlash 2016.

Will Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins walk out of WWE WrestleMania XL with gold?

Much like Becky's rival, Seth Rollins has also held the World Heavyweight Championship for a prolonged period of time.

During the interview Lynch gave to Down Under The Ring ahead of Elimination Chamber: Perth, she responded to whether they will walk out of the Showcase of Immortals in April as the top champions of RAW:

"Absolutely. We’ve got to be the family full of gold, you know? We are undoubtedly the greatest wrestling couple in the history of wrestling. It would just be nice to have a little bit of extra gold to prove that." [From 2:22 to 2:39]

Many among the WWE Universe had previously opined that Seth's challengers in the last few months, which include Shinsuke Nakamura and Ripley's stablemate Finn Balor, were worthy contenders to dethrone The Visionary. The sentiment was regarding them not having held the world title in WWE before. In Balor's case, his sole reign as Universal Champion lasted only for less than a day.

On the contrary, Becky has not held a world title in WWE since early 2022. It remains to be seen if the power couple have a successful two nights at WrestleMania XL, that is considering Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes accepts The Rock's challenge for Night One.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!