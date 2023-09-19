Seth Rollins gets grilled for wearing 'Becky Lynch's pantsuits' by WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE Superstars need to look good to attract the crowd's attention, and it's hard to argue that Seth Rollins is among those with a unique fashion sense. While some like it, Vince Russo was against Rollins' wardrobe choices and explained its potential impact on the superstar's character.

This week's episode of RAW saw Rollins come out and attempt an attack on Shinsuke Nakamura after the latter's match against Ricochet.

Vince Russo said that Seth Rollins wasn't dressed to play the part of someone who planned to attack another human being. The former WWE writer criticized the World Heavyweight Champion's RAW outfit and claimed that it seemed like Rollins was wearing his wife, Becky Lynch's pantsuits.

It didn't look like Rollins had intended to assault a WWE star, as Russo explained on Legion of RAW:

"Bro, we've got the Rollins attack. Again, I'm just trying to understand this. So, you come to the building, and you know you're going to attack Nakamura. Right, Chris? Is this what you're going to wear? A women's pant? You come to the building with the intention of jumping Nakamura, and you're going to say, 'Oh, let me put on my wife's pantsuit.' Like, really, bro? I'm going to put on Becky's pantsuits, and I'm going to put on loafers but no socks, and I'm going to be ready. Like, really, bro?" [11:10 - 12:00]

Vince Russo highlights the real problem with Seth Rollins' style

While Seth Rollins gets credit for constantly reinventing himself, as pointed out by Vince Russo, the veteran WWE star still gets a few basic things wrong.

Russo was at the helm of WWE's creative team during the Attitude Era and watched several legends build their reputation. The veteran noted that fans would not have taken Kevin Nash seriously had he dressed like The Visionary.

The former WCW writer even briefly explained a possible reason why casual pro wrestling followers don't return to the product:

"Can you imagine Kevin Nash attacking somebody dressed like that? This is why normal people like me have no interest in any of this stuff," added Russo. [12:30 - 12:40]

