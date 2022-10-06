Seth Rollins gives an incredible reaction to top female RAW Superstar's recent post

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has reacted to Bayley's recent post on social media.

The Damage CTRL member recently took to Instagram to post a backstage picture with Rollins and captioned it as:

"DOUBLE TROUBLE," wrote Bayley.

Rollins reacted to The Role Model's post on his Instagram Story and captioned it:

"Toil and trouble," wrote The Visionary.

Bayley is currently embroiled in a heated rivalry with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. The rivals are set to lock horns for the title at the Extreme Rules premium live event. Meanwhile, The Visionary will face his arch-rival, Matt Riddle, in a Fight Pit Match on October 8.

Daniel Cormier mentioned that it was Seth Rollins' idea to make him the referee for his upcoming match

MMA veteran Daniel Cormier recently revealed that it was Seth Rollins' idea to make him the Special Guest Referee for the latter's Fight Pit Match at Extreme Rules against Riddle.

In an interview with ESPN MMA's Marc Raimondi, Cormier mentioned how Seth Rollins approached him to officiate the high-profile bout. The 43-year-old added that he later discovered that he had the same agent as The Visionary's wife, Becky Lynch.

"It wasn't really from the people in charge, it was Seth Rollins, he texted me goes, 'Real-life fighting in the fight pit and we may be in the market for a special guest referee, would you have any interest in it? 'So I said, Yeah, I'd be interested in doing it' (...) So hopefully, I can add a little bit to what they're doing in there. I said I'd be interested and put them in contact with my agent and then it just so happens that his wife and I shared the same agent, so it worked," noted Cormier.

It will be interesting to see if The Original Bro can finally outclass his opponent at Extreme Rules 2022 to conclude their fierce feud.

