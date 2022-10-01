Seth Rollins reveals why he "got more respect" after going winless against Cody Rhodes in WWE

Seth Rollins recently discussed his memorable feud with Cody Rhodes in WWE earlier this year.

The American Nightmare was one of the EVPs for All Elite Wrestling but decided to make the jump to WWE. The Visionary did not have a match for WrestleMania, but former CEO Vince McMahon informed him that he had hand-picked his opponent for the biggest show of the year. Rollins ended up facing Rhodes three times including their match at WrestleMania, the former Shield member is currently 0-3.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Seth was asked about losing three times to Cody and admitted that he got a little frustrated. The Visionary added that it has added more of a chip on his shoulder.

Rollins noted that his wife, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair may have stolen the match of the night from them at WrestleMania, but they were in contention. Seth wondered how things may have turned out in their rivalry if Cody hadn't torn his pec leading into WWE Hell in a Cell.

"I definitely think I came out of it a lot better than when I went into it," said Rollins. "I don't think in any way that I suffered from losing three times in a row. If anything, I in some ways got more respect for having the humility to put my own self-interest aside to work with someone who, incoming back into this world (WWE) from his past world (AEW), he needed it a lot more than I did. My equity is not going anywhere and he needed to re-establish himself. [12:10 - 13:15]

He noted that Rhodes is most likely a made man now in the company following their rivalry.

Seth Rollins on having a chip on his shoulder in WWE

The former Shield member disclosed that going 0-3 against Cody Rhodes has added to the chip on his shoulder. The 36-year-old said that he was frustrated that he was being used to catapult someone into a position that he felt belonged to him.

"When we finally got the news, which was very last minute as far as WrestleMania is concerned. I knew that was going to be my match and I think it was pretty obvious to me which way things were going to lean. It didn't stop me from being a little frustrated. Again, feeling like I was being used to catapult somebody else into a position I felt like I deserved. So that was kind of demoralizing, but that is just more of a chip on my shoulder." [11:12 - 11:51]

Cody Rhodes tore his pec before WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 but still managed to defeat Seth Rollins. The American Nightmare is still months away from returning to the company, while Rollins is set to battle Riddle in a Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules. It will be interesting to see if Seth and Cody renew their rivalry down the line.

