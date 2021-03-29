Seth Rollins goes off on WWE Superstar; refers to his signature move as "trash"

Seth Rollins has been having a tough time getting SmackDown superstars to "Embrace the Vision." Rollins has tried time and time again but has failed at every turn. However, one failure continues to haunt him.

WWE Superstar Cesaro was the first person Seth Rollins tried to get to "Embrace the Vision." Unfortunately for The Messiah, Cesaro wanted no part of it. Of course, this left Rollins embarrassed, forcing him to attack The Swiss Cyborg.

Since then, Cesaro has been relentless every time Rollins is close to him, almost always sending him for a ride with the Cesaro Swing. The former WWE Champion has been left peeved and has decided to attack Cesaro on Twitter.

The Messiah is so enraged that he tweeted out the same video of Cesaro performing the swing on him four times and captioned each tweet with the word "TRASH."

Seth Rollins feels he has been humiliated by Cesaro over the past couple of weeks on SmackDown. That being said, Rollins could take part of the blame, considering struck first by attacking The Swiss Cyborg way back in January.

Seth Rollins and Cesaro will finally settle things at WrestleMania 37

Seth Rollins and Cesaro will do battle at WrestleMania 37

Seth Rollins is clearly done with the whole cycle of being swung week after week by Cesaro. As such, Rollins issued a challenge to The Swiss Superman on this week's episode of SmackDown, asking for a match at WrestleMania 37. Cesaro gladly accepted.

The former WWE Champion has made huge claims, stating that he will "demolish" Cesaro and prove once again that he is the "greatest WrestleMania performer of all-time."

The two superstars will do battle on night one of The Show of Shows.

I’m going to DEMOLISH that LOSER CESARO on the GRANDEST STAGE!! And prove ONCE AGAIN why I am the GREATEST WRESTLEMANIA PERFORMER of ALL TIME!! @ ME COWARDS!! https://t.co/z87nvy9xNG — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 27, 2021

Interestingly, Cesaro and Rollins have only had nine singles bouts against each other since they joined WWE. Their last match was on RAW back in 2017.

Who do you think will come out on top - The Swiss Cyborg or The Messiah? Let us know down below.