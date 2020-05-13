Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins heaped praise on Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross after their NXT debut last week. The Monday Night Messiah was talking to Planeta Wrestling (H/T WrestlingInc) when he spoke about the couple.

Seth Rollins recalled how he knew Scarlett as an annoying little girl in the independent shows in Chicago. He claims that she was known to him even before she had decided to become a wrestler. Seth Rollins said:

"I've known Scarlett for a very long time. Karrion is someone that I'm starting to become familiar with. Scarlett is from Chicago, she came up in the Chicago indies. I was there before she was even training to be a wrestler. I remember she was this annoying little girl that wouldn't go away at the shows in Chicago, and now to see what she's turned into, it's awesome, man.

Seth Rollins went on to heap praise on her and said he did not see much potential in her when she was starting out. However, he progress and improvement has impressed him.

The former WWE Universal Champion also heaped praise on Karrion and said that the NXT star has all the potential in the world. Seth Rollins, just like the WWE Universe, was stunned by the couple's entrance last week when they made their debut on the Yellow brand.

"It's really inspiring to see someone, who maybe I didn't see so much potential in to begin with, get to this point in her career. She's made it to the big time, and I think Karrion's got all the potential in the world. Obviously their entrance (Wednesday) was something to behold. I'm looking forward to seeing what becomes of that. You only get one shot to make that first impression, and they did it with flying colors."

After months of teasers and vignettes, Karrion finally made his debut for WWE last week when he faced Leon Ruff. The debutant won the match with ease and stamped a stunning impression on those watching.

Karrion is set to feud with Tomasso Ciampa soon as he had attacked the former NXT Champion a couple of weeks back. Ciampa was cutting a promo backstage when he was blindsided by Karrion and left helpless on the floor.