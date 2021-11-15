Seth Rollins' hilarious response to Kevin Owens' heel turn revealed

Seth Rollins is currently in a feud with WWE Champion Big E on RAW and Kevin Owens has been a surprising addition to the rivalry. On the latest episode of RAW, the Canadian star turned heel for the first time in a few years.

This was Kevin Owens' first heel turn in over two years. The last time he turned heel, it was against then-WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, and his heel run lasted for only a short while before he turned babyface again when feuding with Shane McMahon.

This came as no surprise to Rollins, who responded to WWE's Twitter post hilariously:

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens are both a part of the RAW Men's Survivor Series team and are expected to resume their feud with Big E for the WWE Championship. It could presumably extend to the "Day One" pay-per-view in January 2022.

Kevin Owens' WWE contract is reportedly set to end soon

Kevin Owens' WWE run could come to a close by January 31st, 2022. Although he has enjoyed a lot of screen time during his WWE tenure, many have felt that he has never reached theheights he scaled in 2016.

By the time January 2022 comes, we will know the fate of Kevin Owens' WWE career. In all likeliness, Owens could simply opt not to renew his contract as Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) and Adam Cole did, jumping ship to AEW in the process.

While AEW's top roster continues to get increasingly stacked with every set of WWE releases, Kevin Owens is believed to be a good fit for the company as a lot of his longtime friends in wrestling are with AEW.

Would you like to see Kevin Owens extend his WWE run, or will he do what a few others did and jump to AEW before he could potentially get released?

